Pine County authorities seek help finding missing endangered man

The Pine County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in locating a man they say is missing and endangered.

Thirty-nine-year-old Levi Borg walked away from his group home on the 27000 block of Groningen Road in Sandstone around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Authorities aren’t sure where he would have gone.

Staff members are concerned for his welfare, as his disappearance is out of the ordinary. He does not have a phone.

Authorities are asking residents to check their rural properties for Borg in case he is injured or confused.

Borg was last seen wearing a dark blue sweatshirt and black shorts with a red design.

He is 6 feet tall and weighs 187 pounds. He is bald and has hazel eyes.

If you’ve seen Borg or have information on his whereabouts, call the Pine County Sheriff’s Office at 320-629-8380.