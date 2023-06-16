Pilot told to cancel landing at MSP Airport to avert collision with plane still on runway

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after an incoming flight to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport had to delay its landing Wednesday because an airplane was still on the runway.

According to the FAA, an American Airlines flight was approaching for landing around 6:28 p.m. when an air traffic controller directed the pilot to cancel and go around.

The American plane peeled off to the left and passed over a Delta Air Lines plane on the ground that had been cleared for takeoff.

The FAA said it is investigating how close the two aircraft got during the incident.