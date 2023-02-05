Pilot sustains minor injuries after plane crashes in Washington County field

A pilot sustained minor injuries after a plane he was flying crashed in a field in Baytown Township Saturday evening, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

Just after 4:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said it got a 911 call from the pilot of a single-passenger aircraft, who said he had crashed in a field near 34th St. N. and Oasis Ave. The pilot said he was the only occupant of the plane and that he was able to walk to the nearest road to meet first responders.

The man was then brought to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration.