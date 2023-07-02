Pilot injured after power parachute collides with power line in Chetek, Wisc.

A power parachute pilot was flown to the hospital after he crashed into a power line in Barron County, Wisc. Saturday night.

A news release from the Chetek Police Department said officers responded to a report of a power parachute that collided with a power line around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Lakeview Drive and City Park Drive.

A passenger on the power parachute was reportedly checked out by EMS and released, however the pilot was “flown from the scene due to the injuries he had sustained” according to the news release.

Police say no information on the pilot’s condition is known at this time.

Authorities say the FAA is investigating the incident.