A residence is damaged in Pierce County after being struck by a car Friday afternoon.

75-year-old Patrick Bechel was driving on West Winter Avenue in the Village of Elmwood around 4 p.m. when he hit the back of a home with his Ford F150.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office believes Bechel suffered a medical emergency right before the accident.

Bechel is being treated in Mayo Menomonie Hospital with undetermined injuries.