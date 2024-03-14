Pi Day events and specials
March 14 is known as “pi day” due to the numerical date of the day – 3.14 – being the mathematical number pi (π).
A number of local and national restaurants are having specials to celebrate the day.
Here is a roundup of events and deals:
- Muddy Paws Cheesecake (St. Louis Park): Slices of cheesecake are $3.14, or you can buy a two-pack for $6.28. The event will have food trucks and live music. It runs from 12 to 7 p.m.
- Sara’s Tipsy Pies (Stillwater) – Large pies are $15-$20 and regular pies are $6. There will be raffles for Easter pies and drawings for special coupons.
- Lunds & Byerlys – Save $3.14 on all fruit and cream pies and save $1.57 on all fruit and cream half pies.
- Blaze Pizza (various locations) – Whole 11″ custom pizzas for $3.14 for Blaze Rewards members. Valid in-restaurant only.
- Toppers Pizza (various locations) – Large 1-topping pizza for $7.99 (carryout only).
- Little Caesers Pizza (various locations) – $3.14 off any large pizza order in-app or online.
- Taco Bell (various locations) – A Mexican pizza (beef or black bean) for $3.14 for rewards members. Offer shows up in-app when logged in as a rewards member.