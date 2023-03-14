Pi day deals around the Twin Cities

March 14 is known as Pi Day to celebrate the mathematical ratio that also starts with 3.14.

In honor of the day, three places in the Twin Cities have Pi Day deals.

In St. Louis Park it’s a double celebration. Muddy Paws Cheesecake is hosting a 30th Anniversary bash on Pi Day. There will also be bands and food trucks at the event and people can purchase slices of cheesecake for $3.14. They will also have gluten-free and vegan options, which cost an additional $1 per slice.

People looking for a traditional slice of sweet pie can head to Lunds & Byerlys. The grocery store will be selling single slices of cream pie for $3.14. Customers can also save $3.14 off a whole cream pie or $1.57 off cream half pies.

For something savory, Blaze Pizza is offering a $3.14 pizza pie at participating locations. The offer is available in-restaurant only with a limit of one 11-inch pizza per person. Blaze has three Minnesota locations in Minneapolis, St. Louis Park and Baxter.