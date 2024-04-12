PHOTOS: Rainbows show out across metro area on Thursday

Emily Baude KSTP

The sky across the Twin Cities metro area was filled with color on Thursday evening following brief rain showers.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS viewers shared their photos of rainbows — and double rainbows — that were captured.

Have a photo of the rainbow you’d like to share? Click HERE to submit a photo.

Credit: Alex McNamara
Credit: Alex McNamara
Credit: Alex McNamara
Credit: @GiannaDiessner3
Credit: Janelle Johnson
Credit: Cosmo
Credit: Beth Woodward
Credit: Justine Baumann
Credit: Justine Baumann
Credit: Katelyn LeClair
Credit: Katelyn LeClair
Credit: Sherry Lofquist
Credit: Sherry Lofquist
Credit: Sarah Peterson

KSTP staff also got involved in the chase for a pot of gold.

The metro area is expected to enjoy a precipitation-free weekend, with temperatures forecasted in the upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday.

For this weekend’s complete forecast, CLICK HERE.