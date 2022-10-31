PHOTOS: DeLaSalle High School football field vandalized

Minneapolis police say a high school football field in Minneapolis was damaged over the weekend.

Police say the field at DeLaSalle High School on Nicollet Island was likely damaged by a vehicle, although they don’t know what time the vandalism occurred.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer captured images at the scene, where parts of the field were marked for what appeared to be circles of tire tracks that had ripped up the grass. View some of the damage in the gallery below.

The Islanders’ football team wrapped up the 2022 season after a loss to Minneapolis South in a close Oct. 25 Section 5AAAA game.

KSTP has reached out to DeLaSalle High School for comment and will update this article once it has been received.