Peter Gabriel expands North American portion of tour

Rock musician Peter Gabriel recently announced 13 additional cities will be added to his tour.

The I/O tour is coming to the Twin Cities on Oct. 3, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center. Tickets go on sale March 24 at 10 a.m. through Live Nation’s website.

Gabriel has won multiple Grammy awards during his career and has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.

The tour will feature music from Gabriel’s forthcoming I/O album. Gabriel plans on releasing new music from the album on the full moon of each month.

The I/O tour kicks off on May 18 in Poland.