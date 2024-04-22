Person taken into custody in Stearns County following ‘active incident’

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says it has taken a person into custody in connection to an “active incident” on Monday in Meire Grove.

The sheriff’s office sent out a press release at 1:19 p.m. saying there was an active incident in the city and asking people to stay out of the area, adding they did not believe there was any danger to the public.

At 1:45 p.m. a follow-up press release said that a person had been taken into custody and that law enforcement was not looking for any other suspects. No one was injured in the incident.

Authorities haven’t released any other details about the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.