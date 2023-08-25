Person stabbed near University of Minnesota parking ramp

A person was stabbed near a parking ramp located on the University of Minnesota’s West Bank campus late Thursday afternoon.

An emergency alert sent at 4:50 p.m. from the University of Minnesota’s SafeU said a person was stabbed in the chest with a knife next to the 19th Avenue ramp at 300 South 19th Ave.

The alert noted that the victim is not affiliated with the University of Minnesota. The condition of the victim hasn’t been released at this time.

