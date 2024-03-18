Person hospitalized after crash with light rail train

A person was taken to a hospital Sunday night after a crash involving a light rail train in Minneapolis.

A spokesperson for Metro Transit Police says the agency’s officers responded to a report of a crash at Portland Avenue and Fifth Street South just before 10:20 p.m.

There, they found that a vehicle and a light rail train were involved in a crash.

According to the spokesperson, a passenger in the vehicle was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries, although it wasn’t clear how serious those injuries were. The driver of the vehicle wasn’t hurt.

The crash is still under investigation. No other details are available at this time.