Performer injured during Minneapolis Disney on Ice show

A performer was injured in a fall during a Disney on Ice show in Minneapolis on Saturday.

The incident occurred during an 11 a.m. show in Minneapolis, according to a statement from Feld Entertainment, the live show production company that owns Disney on Ice.

The skater playing Belle was injured while performing a lift during a pair skating part of the routine and fell.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where the extent of her injuries are unknown at this time.