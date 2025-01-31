Pepper spray used to stop fight at Park Center High School

The Brooklyn Park Police Department said one juvenile was arrested Thursday night following an altercation at a high school sporting event.

According to police, the fight began between attendants of a Park Center High School sporting event as they began to leave the area.

Police said multiple fights broke out in front of officers, adding that individuals involved in one of the fights ignored their orders to stop fighting.

The department said officers used pepper spray to stop the fight, and they arrested one juvenile male. He was later released to his parents.

Police said the fight appears to have been random between attendees who didn’t previously know each other.