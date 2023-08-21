Pentatonix holiday tour to stop in St. Paul

The three-time Grammy Award-winning a cappella group Pentatonix will stop in the Twin Cities this fall during its holiday tour.

The group announced “The Most Wonderful Tour of the Year” on Monday, which is set to kick off in California on Nov. 14 and stop at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Nov. 25. The tour is scheduled to end in Texas on Dec. 21.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Pentatonix is set to unveil its 12th full-length — and seventh holiday — album in tandem with the tour.

For tickets and more information, click here.