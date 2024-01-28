Pedestrian suffers ‘significant’ injuries in South St. Paul hit-and-run

A man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in South St. Paul Saturday evening, according to South St. Paul Police Department.

Authorities responded to a report of a man lying in the road around 6:30 p.m. on Concord Street, south of Richmond Street. The man had significant injuries, consistent with being hit by a vehicle, police said.

The vehicle was no longer on scene.

The man was brought to the hospital, where his current condition is unknown, according to police.

Minnesota State Patrol is assisting in the investigation and reconstruction of the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash can call the South St. Paul Police Department at 651-413-8300.