Pedestrian struck, killed in Hubbard County

A 68-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle in Hubbard County on Friday night.

A report from the Minnesota State Patrol said a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling eastbound on Highway 34 near Lake Avenue around 5:45 p.m. when it hit a pedestrian.

Willard Eugene Pietila, of Park Rapids, was brought to CHI St. Joseph’s Health, where he later died, the report stated.

The driver of the Jeep said she initially thought she had hit an animal, but her phone was dead, and she was unable to pull over because of traffic.

The woman returned to the scene but left when she saw emergency vehicles, officials say. She later called 911 to follow up, officials say.