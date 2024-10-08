Person injured after being struck by car in Mounds View on Monday

A pedestrian was injured after being struck by a car in Mounds View on Monday evening.

A release from the Mounds View Police Department said officers were called to the intersection of County Road H and Edgewood Drive around 7:17 p.m. on a report that a car hit a person.

The pedestrian was brought to the Hennepin County Medical Center for “more advanced medical care.” Police have not specified their condition or given more details on their identity at this time.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with law enforcement, Mounds View police say.

An investigation is ongoing.