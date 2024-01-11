Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car in Kanabec County

A man in his 20s is critically injured after a crash in Kanabec County on Wednesday.

Authorities with the Minnesota State Patrol said a Toyota Highlander was traveling southbound on Highway 65 at around 5:35 p.m. when it struck a pedestrian that was crossing the highway east to west.

A 24-year-old Bruno man suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash. He was brought to North Memorial Robbinsdale.

State Patrol officials say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.