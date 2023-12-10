Pedestrian left with life-threatening injuries after getting hit by car in St. Cloud

A pedestrian crash in St. Cloud early Sunday morning left one person with life-threatening injuries.

According to the MN State Patrol incident report, a Chevy Silverado was going north on Highway 23 near Lincoln Avenue SE at 4:17 a.m. when it hit a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 19-year-old male, has life-threatening injuries while the driver of the Silverado sustained no injuries.

The road conditions were snowy and icy at the time of the crash.

Along with MN State Patrol, the St. Cloud police and fire departments, Benton County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Ambulance responded to the incident.