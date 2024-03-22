Pedestrian killed, man arrested in suspected drunken-driving crash in Moose Lake

A man was arrested Thursday in Moose Lake on suspicion of fatally striking a pedestrian while driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was discovered lying in a ditch on the side of Highway 73 near Jon Brown Drive around 2 p.m. Deputies found the driver suspected of hitting the pedestrian a short time later.

Despite life-saving efforts, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspected driver, 21-year-old Brent Keranen of Pengilly, Minnesota, was taken into custody on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide. He has not been formally charged.

The sheriff’s office said it believes alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Authorities will release the name of the deceased once an autopsy is completed and family are notified.