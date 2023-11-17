Pedestrian killed in Fridley crash

Authorities say a Minneapolis man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle in Fridley late Thursday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, troopers were called to Highway 47 and Mississippi Street around 5:45 p.m. for a crash.

When troopers arrived, the found a crash involving a northbound Chevy Silverado driven by a 29-year-old Columbia Heights man and a 54-year-old Minneapolis man.

As of this publishing, authorities add alcohol is not believed to have been a factor for the driver, who wasn’t hospitalized.

The pedestrian’s identity is expected to be released around 5 p.m. Friday.

Road conditions were listed as being dry at the time of the crash.