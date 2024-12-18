Pedestrian killed in Cass County crash, driver suspected of being under the influence

A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Cass County on Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities responded to the crash around 3:56 p.m. on Gull Lake Dam Road, near the intersection with Poplar Drive, in East Gull Lake.

Authorities say a 57-year-old man was driving a Ford Bronco west on Gull Lake Dam Road and slowed down after seeing a parked pickup truck. The driver of the parked truck was talking with a pedestrian, identified as 34-year-old Jill Burnham.

The driver of the Bronco lost control on the icy roadway while trying to slow down and hit Burnhman, authorities said.

Burnham was brought to the hospital, where she died of her injuries on Sunday.

Authorities added that the driver of the Bronco was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol. Formal charges are pending the results of a blood sample that was taken.