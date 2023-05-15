Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Chanhassen Friday night

A man is dead after being struck by a car Friday night in Chanhassen.

The Carver County Sheriff’s Office said their deputies responded to the intersection of Kerber Boulevard and West Village Road around 10:30 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle.

Law enforcement found a man laying unconscious in the southbound lane of Kerber Boulevard at the scene with critical injuries. The man, identified as 18-year-old Christian Scott Springer of Chanhassen, was taken to a hospital in Chaska, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say Springer was crossing Kerber Boulevard when he was struck by a 2001 Subaru Legacy.

It was raining at the time of the crash and Springer was wearing dark clothing. The news release adds that the streetlight near the crosswalk at the intersection was not working.

The crash remains under investigation, and authorities are still working to determine if alcohol or drugs played a factor.