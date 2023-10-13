Pedestrian injured in Minneapolis hit-and-run

Police say a man was hit while in a crosswalk by a vehicle that then took off Thursday evening in Minneapolis.

According to Minneapolis police, officers were called to the intersection of Nicollet Avenue and East 15th Street shortly after 8:30 p.m.

That’s where a man who police describe as being in his 50s was found with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

As of this time, no one is in custody.

Minneapolis police haven’t provided any details about the driver, or the vehicle involved.