Pedestrian injured after collision with light rail in Minneapolis

A person was taken to the hospital after being struck by a light rail train in Minneapolis on Friday afternoon, authorities say.

Around 1 p.m. Metro Transit says a person was hit near the 46th Street Station by a northbound Blue Line train, according to a spokesperson for Metro Transit.

The injured person was brought to Hennepin County Medical Center. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Train service resumed but riders can expect delays as the scene is cleared, Metro Transit officials say.

An investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.