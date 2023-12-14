Pedestrian dies after being hit by 2 vehicles in Coon Rapids

A pedestrian died after being hit by two vehicles Wednesday evening in Coon Rapids, authorities said.

Officers responded to the crash in the area of Coon Rapids Boulevard Northwest and 111th Avenue Northwest just after 8 p.m.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was hit by a vehicle going west on Coon Rapids Boulevard Northwest. After the first crash, the woman was hit by a second vehicle going in the same direction.

Medics at the scene administered life-saving measures and was brought to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The two male drivers of the vehicles were not injured and are cooperating with the investigation.

The incident is under investigation by the Coon Rapids Police Department, Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, MN State Patrol and Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.