Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Spring Lake Park Saturday night

A 57-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car in Spring Lake Park late Saturday night.

An incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Highway 47 and 81st Avenue Northeast.

Two people were northbound in a 2008 Ford Taurus in the left lane of Highway 47. The pedestrian was standing in the roadway when he was struck and sustained a fatal injury, according to the report.

Neither of the people inside the car were injured.

Authorities have not yet released the victim’s name.

No alcohol was involved and road conditions were dry at the time of the incident, according to the incident report.