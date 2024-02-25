Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Burnsville, driver cooperating with police

Authorities say a man was fatally struck by a vehicle in Burnsville Saturday night.

The crash happened at about 8:45 p.m. when a vehicle was eastbound on County Road 42 and struck a man at or near the intersection with 145th Street.

The man was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene, according to law enforcement.

Officials say the driver was not impaired by drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash and is cooperating with police.

The identity of the man struck and killed will be released at a later date by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Authorities add that officers from the West St. Paul Police Department responded to the scene. Multiple Dakota County Agencies are currently sharing public safety duties due to recent events in Burnsville that resulted in two police officers and a firefighter paramedic killed.