Pedestrian crash in Minneapolis leaves man with life-threatening injuries

A 64-year-old man was seriously hurt after being hit by a vehicle in Minneapolis on Wednesday afternoon.

Minneapolis police officers responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of East Lake Street and Columbus Avenue at around 2:40 p.m.

Witnesses told authorities that a white BMW SUV was going east on East Lake Street when it T-boned a white minivan turning south onto Columbus Avenue. The BMW then jumped the curb and hit a pedestrian on the sidewalk.

The pedestrian, a 64-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries and was brought to the Hennepin County Medical Center. The driver of the BMW, a 21-year-old man, and the driver of the minivan, a 38-year-old woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were also brought to HCMC.

Minneapolis police say they are working to determine the circumstances of the crash and whether impairment played a role.