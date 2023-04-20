Pearl Jam announces 2 St. Paul concerts during upcoming tour

Rock music lovers will have two opportunities to see Pearl Jam this year in St. Paul.

The first concert is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 31 and the second for Saturday, Sept. 2. Both shows will be played at Xcel Energy Center.

Tickets will be sold through Ticketmaster Verified Fan, which requires customers to register ahead of sales. Registration is already underway and closes at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25.

Meanwhile, the sale begins at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 28.

CLICK HERE to register for ticket sales.

The group will also perform in Chicago on Sept. 5 and 7 and will continue its tour in Indianapolis before ending in Texas with a set of concerts in Fort Worth and Austin.