Payne-Phalen neighborhood shooting leaves 1 hurt

St. Paul police are investigating a shooting that they say left one person injured early Monday morning.

Officers say they were called to Regions Hospital after a juvenile boy who had been shot arrived just before 6:45 a.m. According to St. Paul police, the boy is 17 years old.

Police say they believe the shooting happened at 857 Jenks Avenue East, and add no other victims were found at that address.

As of this publishing, officers are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.

No suspects have been identified.