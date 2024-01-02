Patient at St. Peter mental health facility killed by another patient

A patient at a state-run mental health facility in St. Peter has died after being attacked by a fellow patient on New Year’s Day.

The Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) says the attack happened at around 1 a.m. Monday at the north campus of the Forensic Mental Health Program, formerly known as the Minnesota Security Hospital. The program works to treat people who have been civilly committed as mentally ill and dangerous.

Police and medical personnel were called to the facility and took the victim to the hospital, where he later died. The suspect was arrested.

Neither the victim nor the suspect have been publicly identified at this time.

“This tragic incident has left our patients and staff badly shaken,” DHS Commissioner Jodi Harpstead said in a prepared statement. “Our thoughts now are with the victim’s family and friends who have suffered a terrible loss.”We are cooperating with law enforcement and have begun our own internal review. Due to data privacy laws, we cannot release the names of either patient.”