Passover, Holy Week services underway

Passover has officially begun, and Easter weekend services have begun with the arrival of Holy Thursday.

The sundown on Wednesday evening marked the start of Passover, which celebrates the liberation of Jewish people from slavery.

Families around the world gather for a traditional dinner during Passover, which ends on Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, Holy Thursday marks the start of Easter weekend for many around the globe, and Holy Week events will continue. CLICK HERE for a link to a livestream of services being held at the Basilica of St. Mary.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, the Basilica of St. Mary will hold the Celebration of the Lord’s Supper and will include the tradition of feet washing. On Good Friday, a morning mass will be held at 9:15, followed by the Stations of the Cross at noon and a Celebration of the Lord’s Passion service at 3 p.m. Another mass will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at the Basilica.

On Saturday, prayer services will be held at 9:15 a.m. and noon, with a Resurrection Celebration service being held at 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday services at the Basilica include a Sunrise Eucharist at 7:30, as well as a Solemn Eucharist services at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Another Eucharist mass will be held at 5 p.m.