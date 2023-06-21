‘Party for the Parks’ to honor volunteers in St. Paul

The St. Paul Parks Conservancy is hosting its biggest fundraiser during the Summer Solstice at Phalen Park Picnic Pavilion Wednesday Night.

The family fun is set to go from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night and will recognize the various volunteers for their contributions to the park and recreation programs.

The event is free for anyone who does not want a meal, but food and beverage tickets will be available to anyone who wants to support the conservancy.

Food will be provided by Dervish Mazza, Fresh India, Nelson’s Deli and Mik Mart Ice Cream.

The event will also feature a live performance from the Johnny Brown Experience and a bouncy house provided by the Saint Paul Saints baseball team.

Thomasina Petrus and Thom West will also provide an original song to recognize the volunteers of the year.

There will also be a special announcement from the Minnesota Timberwolves about a new partnership with Saint Paul Parks.

More info can be found here.