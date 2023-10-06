Parts of Minnesota seeing at, near peak fall colors

Fall color lovers are in for a treat the next few weeks – at, or near, peak color is being reported across the northern part of the state, with the eastern and southern part of the state seeing a quarter to halfway to full color.

The latest map from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources shows some areas are past peak, including parts of the far northwest corner and the north-central regions. However, the North Shore area is seeing 50-75% of fall foliage, as well as the Red River State Recreation Area.

Typically, the DNR says peak fall colors range from mid- to late-September at the Canadian border, and mid-September to early October for the north-central part of the state. In the Twin Cities region, peak colors are typically in late September to mid-October.

The far southeast corner of the state won’t see peak color until later this month.

CLICK HERE for additional information about the fall colors. If you are looking for color percentages at recreation and state parks, CLICK HERE.

A comparison showing how this year’s peak fall colors differ from 2022 and 2021 can be found by CLICKING HERE.