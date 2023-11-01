Parts of Highway 169 to close in Plymouth, New Hope overnight starting Thursday

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced overnight closures on parts of Highway 169 in New Hope and Plymouth so crews can prepare the highway for restriping.

The closures will be from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. the next day starting Thursday night until Saturday, Nov. 4.

During this time, crews will close the southbound lanes of Highway 169 between I-94 and 36th Avenue. The northbound lanes of Highway 169 will also be closed between I-394 and 49th Avenue during the same time.

Drivers can use I-94, I-494 and I-394 as detour routes during the closures.

MnDOT is reminding drivers to always be attentive, drive with caution and slow down in work zones where workers are present.

More information on the project can be found here.

Real-time travel information on Minnesota roads can be found here.