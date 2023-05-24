Part of Plymouth Avenue Bridge to close during summer

A portion of the Plymouth Avenue Bridge in Minneapolis is set to close on May 30 and reopen in the fall, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

MnDOT says motorists can instead follow the detour from North Lyndale Avenue to West Broadway Avenue to North Washington Avenue.

During this time, crews will resurface the bridge and make improvements to sidewalks, ramps and signals, MnDOT said.

In addition to the Plymouth Avenue Bridge closure, the following ramps to Interstate 94 will be closed from June 2 through June 5:

Southbound Highway 252 to eastbound I-94/Southbound Hwy100/Eastbound I-694,

53rd Avenue/West Lyndale Avenue to eastbound I-94,

49th Avene/48th Avenue/North Lyndale Avenue to eastbound I-94,

Dowling Avenue to eastbound I-94,

Broadway Avenue to eastbound I-94,

Lyndale Avenue South to westbound I-94 at I-394 split,

Eastbound I-394 to westbound I-94,

Lyndale Avenue South to westbound I-94 at Lyndale Avenue North/Plymouth Avenue split.

Additionally, the ramp from North Third Street to westbound I-94 in downtown Minneapolis will be closed from 10 p.m. on June 2 through 5 a.m. on June 6. Afterward, MnDOT says the ramp will be reduced to a single lane near the Plymouth Avenue Bridge through the fall. The lane closure is necessary so crews can load and unload trucks while rebuilding the bridge, said MnDOT.

