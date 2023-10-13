Part of I-35W to close in Minneapolis, Roseville over the weekend

A portion of Interstate 35W is set to be closed this weekend for repairs.

The northbound lanes of I-35W between the 26th Street overpass in Minneapolis and Highway 280 in Roseville will be closed from 10 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. on Monday, according to a spokesperson for the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

Drivers should use eastbound I-94 to northbound Highway 280 as a detour, officials say.

Construction crews will be making bridge repairs, repairing pavement, removing graffiti, and repairing guardrails during the closure.

Stay updated with Minnesota traffic and road closures by visiting KSTP’s Traffic News page.