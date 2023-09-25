Part of Highway 25 in Monticello to close overnight throughout the week

Highway 25, which becomes Pine Street in the city of Monticello, will close from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. during the overnight hours throughout this week as the city’s downtown road and pedestrian improvement project continues.

The road will close from south of the Mississippi River at River Street to Fourth Street every night this week.

There will also be work done at the intersection of Wright County Road 75 and Broadway Street.

Drivers can expect the following when traveling through the area:

Northbound Highway 25 will detour along East Fourth Street, Cedar Street and East River Street

Southbound Highway 25 will detour along West River Street, Locust Street and West Fourth Street

A temporary signal at Highway 25 (Pine Street) and Fourth Street

The Highway 25 bridge over the Mississippi River in Monticello will be open at all times

The work is expected to be done by the end of the week with all lanes expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29.

More information on the project can be found here. Real-time travel information can be found by visiting the 511mn.org map.