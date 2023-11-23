Paramedics deliver 50 Thanksgiving meals

Paramedics handed out 50 different meals to about 15 families in need on Thanksgiving.

It took volunteers at Union Gospel Mission 16 turkeys to make all of the food for the families, officials said.

The meals were packed and delivered by paramedics in the community paramedic program, which includes medics who go out weekly or monthly and connect with the community. In exchange, there are fewer 911 calls and emergency room visits.

For more information on the community paramedic program, CLICK HERE.