Pack of dogs severely wounds 7-year-old girl in St. Paul

A 7-year-old girl is recovering from serious injuries after several dogs attacked her late Thursday afternoon in St. Paul’s Frogtown neighborhood.

The St. Paul Police Department says officers were called to the 600 block of Van Buren Avenue just before 5 p.m. after they received a report that five to seven dogs were biting a young girl.

Officers found the victim with bite wounds on her head and leg, but the dogs had already cleared out of the area. She was taken to Children’s Hospital in St. Paul for treatment. Authorities say her injuries were significant, but she is expected to survive.

Witnesses told police the girl had gotten off the school bus and was walking home when the dogs — described as pit bulls — attacked. A good Samaritan reportedly saw what was happening and scared the dogs away.

Police say they’re still looking for the dogs. Anyone who sees them or has information on where they might have come from is asked to call the St. Paul Police Department at 651-291-1111.