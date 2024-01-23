Owner of Minneapolis bookstore retires, sells to 4 employees

A longtime bookstore in Minneapolis is under new ownership.

Earlier this month, Collette Morgan, the owner of Wild Rumpus, announced her retirement but didn’t want to close the bookstore.

Instead, Morgan turned it over to four employees.

“It is my great pleasure to announce that Wild Rumpus Books has been acquired by this group of excellent booksellers!” Morgan said in a statement to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

Morgan says she’s retiring after 31 years of running the store and has “complete confidence” in the new owners, Timothy Otte, Jessica Fuentes, Beth Wilson and Anna Hersh.

Wild Rumpus, located on West 43rd Street near Sheridan Avenue South, just to the west of Lake Harriet, is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Find more information online.