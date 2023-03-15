Owatonna man dies after Steel County crash

A 59-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle crash just before 7 a.m. Wednesday in Owatonna Township, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

According to early State Patrol information, a Jeep Grand Cherokee and Toyota Corolla were headed opposite directions on Highway 218 when they collided near Milepost 42.

Responders took both drivers to Owatonna Hospital, where the driver of the Toyota, identified as 59-year-old Terry Jon Pelovsky, died.

The driver of the Jeep, a 58-year-old woman from Claremont, is expected to be OK.

At this time, authorities have not said what may have caused the crash; however, the State Patrol noted the road was snowy and icy at the time, and alcohol was not a factor.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelt, and both airbags deployed.