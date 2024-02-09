Owatonna firefighter saves deer that fell through ice

A firefighter rescued a deer on Thursday when it fell through ice and struggled to get out of the water.

In a Facebook post, the Owatonna Fire Department shared a video of one of its firefighters saving the deer by jumping in the water using a waterproof suit.

The suit allows firefighters to maintain mental and physical capabilities for long periods of time in icy water, the department added.

In the video, the firefighter grabbed the deer and placed it back on the ice. It appeared that the deer was struggling to get up for its legs being “too cold,” said one of the firefighters at the scene.

The firefighter in the water then pushed the deer closer to shore and it eventually went back into the wild, according to the post.

The fire department stated on the post they were assisting the Department of Natural Resources on the rescue.