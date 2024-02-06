Overnight shooting in North Minneapolis leaves man dead

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday off West Broadway on North 27th Avenue.

Minneapolis police say they’re investigating a shooting that left a man dead on the city’s north side Tuesday.

Multiple squads were in the area off West Broadway and North 27th Avenue around 1 a.m. at the Handy Stop convenience store.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer at the scene captured video of multiple bullet casings on the ground, as well as crime scene tape around the area.

As of this time, no other details have been provided, however, more information is expected to be released on Tuesday. Check back for updates.