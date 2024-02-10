Overnight shooting in Minneapolis leaves woman injured

A woman has a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after a shooting in Minneapolis early Saturday morning.

At around 2:11 a.m., police responded to the reports of gunfire on the 300 block of Cedar Avenue South. Officers found a woman in her 30s with a non-life-threatening gunshot graze wound.

The woman was brought to HCMC by an ambulance, according to authorities.

Preliminary information suggests multiple shots were fired outside of the business at the location. Officials found evidence of gunfire in front of, alongside and behind the business.

MPD forensic scientists processed the scene and collected evidence.

The University of Minnesota sent out a SAFEU alert stating that three male suspects ran from the area. The university also said there isn’t a threat to the public.

No arrests have been made.