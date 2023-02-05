Overnight shooting in downtown Minneapolis injures three

A shooting overnight in downtown Minneapolis has left three people injured, according to police.

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers heard gunshots in the area of First Ave North and Fifth Street North shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Police found an adult male in his 20s with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds near that intersection. Police say they located a second adult male in his 20s, who also had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, a block away near the intersection of First Ave North and Sixth Street North.

A spokesperson for Minneapolis police tells 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS a third victim, also an adult male in his 20s, was driven to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

According to law enforcement, an argument inside a bar occurred that escalated into gunfire near First Ave North and Fifth Street North.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, according to Minneapolis police.