Overnight Savage business fire under investigation

Officials are looking into what caused a fire to start up at a Savage business during the overnight hours Friday morning.

According to the Savage Fire Department, crews were called to an outdoor fire at Road Machinery and Supply (RMS) on the 12000 Quentin Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m.

Among the items on fire included construction lifts that had diesel fuel in them.

The flames were contained to the area the fire started; however, the Environmental Protection Agency and the State Fire Marshal’s Office were notified of the fire due to the amount of diesel fuel involved.

No other details were immediately provided.